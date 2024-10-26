Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah Martyred In Firing Of Unknown Assailants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Unidentified armed assailants martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah Friday late at night within the limits of Shehzad Town Police Station and escaped from the scene.
A police spokesperson told APP that the attackers, traveling in a vehicle, suddenly opened indiscriminate gunfire on Haider Ali Shah, leaving him critically injured.
He informed that Haider Ali Shah had reached near his residence on Jhangi Syedan Karpa Road when the assailants, who had been following him in another vehicle, opened fire.
The police spokesperson said Haider Ali succumbed to his injuries despite immediate medical assistance from rescue agencies.
"His body has been shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital for further procedures," he added.
Haider Ali Shah was posted at the Industrial Area Police Station at the time of his martyrdom. After the shooting, the assailants successfully escaped.
Senior police officials arrived on-site with a heavy contingent to assess the situation thoroughly, collected evidence, and began a search of the area, setting up checkpoints to trace the attackers.
The police will investigate all aspects of the case.
Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has directed the utilization of all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators.
Special teams have been formed to expedite the investigation, with strict orders to bring those responsible to justice swiftly.
