Open Menu

Sub-Inspector Held For Alleged Abduction, Manhandling Of Two Children

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Sub-Inspector held for alleged abduction, manhandling of two children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad police have arrested Sub-Inspector Suhaib Pasha following allegations of abducting and manhandling two children after conducting a high-level internal inquiry overseen by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza.

The incident came to light after a complaint has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, took immediate notice of the incident, leading to an official inquiry overseen by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza. Following the investigation, a formal case was registered against SI Suhaib Pasha at PS Karachi Company Islamabad.

According to police, the complaint was lodged on Tuesday against accused Suhaib Pasha of abducting two children and manhandling them under illegal custody.

The Islamabad police responded to the complaint in line with their ongoing accountability drive, ensuring that all officers are held responsible for their actions.

The police department has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict accountability within its ranks. The officials emphasized that no one, regardless of position or authority, is above the law. The Islamabad Police Department, under the leadership of IG Rizvi, has adopted zero tolerance policy toward any misuse of power by its officers.

In a statement, the police department confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against any officer found violating their duties or abusing their authority. The department has assured that such incidents will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law.

This case has highlighted the department's efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in its operations. The Islamabad Police continue to work on enhancing internal checks to prevent such incidents in the future, stressing that all officers are bound to follow legal and ethical standards while serving the public.

The investigation into this case is underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Social Media Company Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

14 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

14 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

14 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

14 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

15 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

15 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

15 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

15 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

15 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

16 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

18 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan