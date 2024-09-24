Sub-Inspector held for alleged abduction, manhandling of two children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad police have arrested Sub-Inspector Suhaib Pasha following allegations of abducting and manhandling two children after conducting a high-level internal inquiry overseen by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza.

The incident came to light after a complaint has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, took immediate notice of the incident, leading to an official inquiry overseen by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza. Following the investigation, a formal case was registered against SI Suhaib Pasha at PS Karachi Company Islamabad.

According to police, the complaint was lodged on Tuesday against accused Suhaib Pasha of abducting two children and manhandling them under illegal custody.

The Islamabad police responded to the complaint in line with their ongoing accountability drive, ensuring that all officers are held responsible for their actions.

The police department has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict accountability within its ranks. The officials emphasized that no one, regardless of position or authority, is above the law. The Islamabad Police Department, under the leadership of IG Rizvi, has adopted zero tolerance policy toward any misuse of power by its officers.

In a statement, the police department confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against any officer found violating their duties or abusing their authority. The department has assured that such incidents will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law.

This case has highlighted the department's efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in its operations. The Islamabad Police continue to work on enhancing internal checks to prevent such incidents in the future, stressing that all officers are bound to follow legal and ethical standards while serving the public.

The investigation into this case is underway.