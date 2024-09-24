Sub-Inspector Held For Alleged Abduction, Manhandling Of Two Children
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad police have arrested Sub-Inspector Suhaib Pasha following allegations of abducting and manhandling two children after conducting a high-level internal inquiry overseen by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza.
The incident came to light after a complaint has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.
Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, took immediate notice of the incident, leading to an official inquiry overseen by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza. Following the investigation, a formal case was registered against SI Suhaib Pasha at PS Karachi Company Islamabad.
According to police, the complaint was lodged on Tuesday against accused Suhaib Pasha of abducting two children and manhandling them under illegal custody.
The Islamabad police responded to the complaint in line with their ongoing accountability drive, ensuring that all officers are held responsible for their actions.
The police department has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict accountability within its ranks. The officials emphasized that no one, regardless of position or authority, is above the law. The Islamabad Police Department, under the leadership of IG Rizvi, has adopted zero tolerance policy toward any misuse of power by its officers.
In a statement, the police department confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against any officer found violating their duties or abusing their authority. The department has assured that such incidents will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law.
This case has highlighted the department's efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in its operations. The Islamabad Police continue to work on enhancing internal checks to prevent such incidents in the future, stressing that all officers are bound to follow legal and ethical standards while serving the public.
The investigation into this case is underway.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pashtun Culture Day celebrated at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex7 hours ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Governor Punjab7 hours ago
-
PFA organizes Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference8 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab acknowledges importance of sugar industry to economic growth8 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Afghan Consul General8 hours ago
-
Dr Musadik meets with officials of China National Offshore Oil Corporation8 hours ago
-
Ambassador Bloom for fighting climate change, energy challenges8 hours ago
-
Dr Musadik visits Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Metals Holding Company8 hours ago
-
Calligraphy Exhibition opens at PNCA to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awal8 hours ago
-
'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' conference held in DI Khan8 hours ago
-
High-profile leaders join Saudi ambassador to mark Kingdom’s National Day, celebrating strong Paki ..8 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah's flight landed safely in Lahore after smoke alarm indication8 hours ago