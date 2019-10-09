Sub-inspector injured in firing incident in Karachi

A sub-inspector was injured in a firing incident in Khudadad Colony,area of Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) A sub-inspector was injured in a firing incident in Khudadad Colony,area of Karachi.The victim identified as Sub-inspector Ghous Aalam was on his way in a vehicle when some unknown armed masked men opened fire upon his vehicle, on Khudadad colony signal, in Karachi.

As a result he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid.The injured sub-inspector was appointed in South investigation and was doing investigation of high profile cases.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.