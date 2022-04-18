UrduPoint.com

Sub Inspector Killed In Lahore High Court Premises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:35 PM

A sub-inspector was allegedly killed by lawyers at the premises of Lahore High Court on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A sub-inspector was allegedly killed by lawyers at the premises of Lahore High Court on Monday.

According to police, sub inspector Suleiman brought an accused to the court for a hearing of a case but the lawyers present in the courtroom exchanged hot words with the policeman and allegedly tortured him after the hearing.

As a result, sub inspector fell unconscious and later breathed his last.

Acting Capital City Police Officer Shahzada Sultan also took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Security LHC about the incident.

The CCPO said that stern action would be taken against those involved in the incident, on basis of evidences and postmortem report.

