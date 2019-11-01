UrduPoint.com
Sub-inspector Market Committee Arrested In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:27 PM

Sub-inspector market Committee arrested in Sargodha

On the orders of Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment, police have arrested sub-inspector market committee over corruption charges and misusing of authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :On the orders of Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment, police have arrested sub-inspector market committee over corruption charges and misusing of authority.

ACE authorities said on Friday that complainant Muhammad Zahid r/o Block 22 Sargodha said in his application to Director ACE Babar Rehman that Sub-inspector Market Committee (MC) Sargodha Nadeem Sultan has taken an amount Rs.

10,000 for getting contract of a Canteen.

On the direction of regional director ACE the assistant director (Investigation) Tasawwar Abbas Bosal under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Aqeel Ch conducted raid at MC office and arrested the accused Nadeem Sultan along with bribe money.

