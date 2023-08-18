Sub Inspector of PAL shot injured

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The In-charge of Police Assistant Lines (PAL) was injured when an unknown assailant motorcyclist fired at him in the vicinity of Mathra police station here on Friday.

Police said Sub Inspector, Haji Gul of PAL was shot and injured by a motorcycle rider, who managed to escape after the shooting.

The Sub Inspector was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. Mathra police have started a search for the attacker after registering the case.