Sub Inspector Police Gunned Down In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Sub inspector police gunned down in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Unknown persons have gunned down a police Sub inspector in Karachi.According to SSP Malir Unknown people opened fire and killed Sub Inspector Ghulam Qadar on Sight Super highway.

SSP further said that Sub Inspector has been gunned down while he was on way to police station from home.

Dead body of victim has been shifted to hospital on information and evidences have been collected from the scene and investigation is underway.

