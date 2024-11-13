Open Menu

Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad Laid To Rest With Honors

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad laid to rest with honors

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), who was martyred in an accident near the CPEC Batool Tunnel last night, was laid to rest in his ancestral village, Balakot, with full state honors.

The funeral prayer was attended by senior officials, including Inspector General of NHMP Salman Choudhry, Additional Inspector General Yaseen Farooq, Deputy Inspector General Salman, and District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gundapur. A large number of police officers and citizens from various walks of life also participated in the funeral prayer.

A special contingent of the National Highways and Motorway Police paid tribute to the martyr by presenting a salute. Police officers placed floral wreaths on Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad’s grave and offered prayers for his elevated ranks in the afterlife.

