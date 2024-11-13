Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad Laid To Rest With Honors
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), who was martyred in an accident near the CPEC Batool Tunnel last night, was laid to rest in his ancestral village, Balakot, with full state honors.
The funeral prayer was attended by senior officials, including Inspector General of NHMP Salman Choudhry, Additional Inspector General Yaseen Farooq, Deputy Inspector General Salman, and District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gundapur. A large number of police officers and citizens from various walks of life also participated in the funeral prayer.
A special contingent of the National Highways and Motorway Police paid tribute to the martyr by presenting a salute. Police officers placed floral wreaths on Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad’s grave and offered prayers for his elevated ranks in the afterlife.
APP/hqz
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in Bajaur bomb blast incident1 minute ago
-
NA panel pledges to safeguard the rights of electronic, print media workers11 minutes ago
-
World Diabetes Day to be observed on Thursday31 minutes ago
-
Higher education conference called for reforms in educational sector41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner conducts surprise visits to various schools41 minutes ago
-
Day-long seminar on importance, proper utilization of water held51 minutes ago
-
ACS visits Nishtar hospital to check services delivery after complaints1 hour ago
-
Law Minister thanks CM for approving additional funds for LMH1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support to establish cherat cement unit in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified1 hour ago
-
CM participate in ceremony at BISE Peshawar1 hour ago