Sub inspector suspended on bribery charges

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :DPO Hassan Iqbal suspended a sub inspector of Karam Daad Qureshi police station on public complaints and sent him to police lines on Wednesday.

Taking notice of public complaints accusing Sub Inspector Hafiz Waseem of arresting drug peddlers and then releasing them against bribe, DPO Hassan Iqbal suspended the official after initial inquiry substantiated the accusation.