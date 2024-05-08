Sub-Inspector's Daughter Achieves Remarkable Success In CSS Examination
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Aliza Faheem, the daughter of Sub-Inspector Faheem Akbar serving in Punjab Police, has achieved remarkable success in the CSS examination
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Aliza Faheem, the daughter of Sub-Inspector Faheem Akbar serving in Punjab Police, has achieved remarkable success in the CSS examination.
Aliza Faheem secured the tenth position nationwide in the examination and was appointed as Assistant Commissioner.
Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Muhammad Idrees, extended his congratulations to Sub-Inspector Faheem Akbar on his daughter's outstanding achievement.
Sub-Inspector Faheem Akbar was invited to the office of Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees, to celebrate his daughter's splendid success.
He was honored with a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize for providing excellent education to his daughter and guiding her to success in the high-level exam.
Muhammad Idrees expressed his best wishes for Aliza Faheem's future endeavors during the meeting.
Additionally, he offered to cover all expenses related to Aliza Faheem's education as a token of appreciation.
