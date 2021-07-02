Sub-national anti-polio drive achieves targets

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The government has achieved its targets from sub-national anti-polio campaign as more than 33 million children under five years of age received their vaccinations.

The campaign was conducted from June 7 to June 11 in 124 districts of the country including all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Federal capital which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirming the government's commitment to eradication.

Congratulating the provincial government and partners for the successful polio campaign, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said, "This is the most critical time for the programme, reaching and sustaining zero polio cases and transmission requires even greater efforts. We must work in close integration with broader routine immunization services to tackle all vaccine-preventable diseases." More than 225,000 Sehat Tahafuz frontline workers visited families and caregivers during the campaign and ensured vaccination of children against the polio.

As a result, the programme successfully achieved its target to build children's immunity amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the frontline workers strictly followed the COVID-19 standard operating procedures during the campaign.

"With the great support of parents and communities, the programme achieved the campaign target; however, now is not the time for complacency.

The current gains of the programme are fragile and can easily be reversed, especially during the upcoming season when the virus is especially active," said Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI).

He urged everyone to continue their hard work and concerted efforts to overcome the hurdles in the last mile to polio eradication.

The Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 helped parents during the campaign, and all reported missed children received the vaccination.