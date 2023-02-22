Sub-National Governance Program team meets Commissioner Malakand Division

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) ::A team led by Provincial Team Leader of Sub-National Governance (II) Program Dr. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui called on Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Wednesday.

Various aspects of technical support provided under the Sub-National Governance Program (II) were discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, the measures taken for solid waste management in two tehsils of Swat district, the training of local government representatives of Bajaur district in local governance, and the training of administrative and local government officers of various tehsils of Malakand division in public financial management were discussed.

The meeting also discussed matters related to the proposed visit of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office delegation to Swat.