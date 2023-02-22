UrduPoint.com

Sub-National Governance Program Team Meets Commissioner Malakand Division

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sub-National Governance Program team meets Commissioner Malakand Division

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) ::A team led by Provincial Team Leader of Sub-National Governance (II) Program Dr. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui called on Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Wednesday.

Various aspects of technical support provided under the Sub-National Governance Program (II) were discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, the measures taken for solid waste management in two tehsils of Swat district, the training of local government representatives of Bajaur district in local governance, and the training of administrative and local government officers of various tehsils of Malakand division in public financial management were discussed.

The meeting also discussed matters related to the proposed visit of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office delegation to Swat.

Related Topics

Swat Visit Saidu Malakand Government

Recent Stories

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

60 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

1 hour ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

1 hour ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.