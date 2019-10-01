Sub-National Governance Programme to eliminate corruption: Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that sub-national governance programme would be utilized for elimination of corruption and ensure transparency in Local Government Department, Municipal Corporation and property tax sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that sub-national governance programme would be utilized for elimination of corruption and ensure transparency in Local Government Department, Municipal Corporation and property tax sector.

In a meeting with Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) team here at Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) office, he said that long and short term programmes would be formulated for achieving reforms agenda.

The government was contemplating to revise the drafting of PC-1, he said and opined that financial management, business planning and identification of time line at every step was more important than the number of class-IV employees associated with the drafting of PC-1.

Adoption of a suitable mechanism and promotion of automatic system, he hoped, would help eliminate corruption in government sector.

He appreciated the services of SNG programme for tax reforms and budget drafting and stressed the need of consulting sub-national governance programme for promoting public-private partnership as well as launch of e-procurement for elimination of corruption in public sector procurement.

Hashim desired that SNG Programme should keep an eye on steps being taken at international level for administrative reforms in the province so that positive changes could be brought in public sector governance project-II.

The SNG Programme Director Majeeb Saiduzai apprised the minister about the details of the programme and said that working team had been identified in Punjab. Similarly, steering committee would be constituted for guiding at provincial level in future and participation of stakeholders would be ensured.

A forum would also be constituted for contacting the donors, he added.