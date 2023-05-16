UrduPoint.com

Sub-national Immunization Campaign Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Sub-national Immunization Campaign continues

The Sub-National Immunization campaign continued on Tuesday in selected districts of all provinces to vaccinate approximately 23 million children across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Sub-National Immunization campaign continued on Tuesday in selected districts of all provinces to vaccinate approximately 23 million children across the country.

The campaign is being implemented in two phases. The first phase is from May 15 - 19 in 12 districts of Punjab including Islamabad, 18 districts of Baluchistan and 17 districts of Sindh.

While the second Phase will be conducted from May 22 to 26 in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and May 29 to June 05 in seven districts of Southern KP and Quetta.

Approximately 100,000 trained and dedicated "Sehat Muhafiz" have been engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

"I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure the vaccination of eligible children during the campaign to save them from the debilitating disease. Polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children," Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

"The frontline health workers have been playing a vital role in keeping our children safe from the debilitating effects of polio.

Despite facing many challenges, they have been working tirelessly." "We recognise the important contributions of the health workers to achieve the goal of polio eradication," said the Minister.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Shahzad Baig said, "Let's work together and play our part to protect our children from vaccine-preventable disease." He said, "I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during all vaccination drives. It is important to realise that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings, and no child is safe until all children are truly vaccinated." He said that the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers in reporting missed children.

He added that repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing lifelong paralysis.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity May June All From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of new cohort of graduates of ‘ ..

41 seconds ago
 34th National Games: Punjab's Wushu, judo, table t ..

34th National Games: Punjab's Wushu, judo, table tennis and taekwondo training c ..

27 seconds ago
 Russian Cabinet Says Finalizing Draft Law That Reg ..

Russian Cabinet Says Finalizing Draft Law That Regulates Entry, Exit of Foreigne ..

28 seconds ago
 Wall graffiti begins under clean & green campaign

Wall graffiti begins under clean & green campaign

30 seconds ago
 Saudi Deputy Interior Minister arrives to sign Roa ..

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister arrives to sign Road to Makkah Project

32 seconds ago
 Wheat harvesting: Farmers urged to avoid operating ..

Wheat harvesting: Farmers urged to avoid operating machinery near settlements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.