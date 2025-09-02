Sub-national Polio Drive Continues In 99 Districts
A week long sub-national polio vaccination drive, led by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), continued on Tuesday in 99 high-risk districts across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A week long sub-national polio vaccination drive, led by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), continued on Tuesday in 99 high-risk districts across Pakistan.
The campaign was launched to protect 28.7 million children under five at a critical time, as recent widespread flooding across Pakistan has disrupted sanitation systems, displaced families, and strained access to essential health services, increasing the risk of poliovirus transmission and other vaccine-preventable diseases.
Against this backdrop, the campaign reflects the government’s continued efforts to protect every child and demonstrates Pakistan’s national commitment to achieving a polio-free future.
The campaign will cover 99 districts across the country, including Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Islamabad.
In South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will begin on September 15 due to operational adjustments.
The NEOC is working closely with provincial governments, partners, and technical experts to ensure effective implementation and to reach every eligible child.
In Punjab, the campaign will target over 4.
1 million children in seven high-risk districts, while activities in nine flood-affected districts have been postponed. In Sindh, more than 8.9 million children across 25 districts will be vaccinated.
In Balochistan, the drive will cover over 2.1 million children in 26 districts. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 5.7 million children across 27 districts will be reached, with the campaign in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled to commence on 15 September.
In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the campaign will be implemented in two districts each, while in Islamabad, over 450,000 children will be immunized to protect them from lifelong disability.
The NEOC urged all parents and caregivers to fully cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure their children receive the oral polio vaccine in every campaign, alongside other routine immunizations.
These vaccines are safe, effective, and essential to protect children from lifelong disability.
Parents and caregivers have been asked to report any missed children by calling the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or messaging the 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline at 0346-7776546.
