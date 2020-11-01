UrduPoint.com
Sub-national Polio Eradication Drive Concludes In 128 Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Sunday concluded its sub-national polio eradication campaign to vaccinate more than 30 million children under the age of five in 128 districts across Pakistan.

According to an official of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, the campaign which was started on October 26, covered areas included 33 districts of Punjab, 33 districts of Balochistan, 41 districts of Sindh, eight districts of Gilgit Baltistan, 10 districts of AJK and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that during this campaign more than 210,000 frontline workers visited door to door to protect children from this crippling disease.

The vaccinators continued to adhere to stringent COVID-19 preventative operating procedures as they did in the campaigns conducted in July, August and September, he added.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, Dr Rana Safdar said "While we may have not achieved zero cases, the programme has been able to secure the future of millions of children by continued vaccination." He said "Despite multiple challenges, our frontline workers remain committed and are the real heroes. World's eyes are focused on Pakistan and the government is committed to eradicate polio virus from the country." He said now it's up to the parents and society as a whole to vaccinate their children and open doors to front line workers to get rid of not only the polio but all other vaccine preventable diseases.

