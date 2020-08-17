Sub-national polio eradication drive starts in Balochistan, AJK

The sub-national polio eradication campaign started on Monday in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to vaccinate children under the age of five year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The sub-national polio eradication campaign started on Monday in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to vaccinate children under the age of five year.

According to an official of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, total 130 districts will be covered across the country to vaccinate 34 million children as this polio eradication campaign already started from August 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and from August 15 in Punjab and Sindh.

He said that the campaign will be conducted following the successful resumption of polio activities in July 2020 after a four-month suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that in order to build immunity amongst susceptible children, the vaccinators will go door-to-door during this campaign to administer the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to children under the age of five, as well as Vitamin-A supplements to children who are between 6-59 months of age.

The official said that it is imperative that Pakistan continues its fight against polio with an already accessible, safe and widely used vaccine that has saved countless children from polio worldwide.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme Dr. Rana Safdar said the campaign will help Pakistan tackle increased virus transmission within hotspots of virus circulation across the nation.

"The August campaign is much bigger than the last campaign held in July, we are hoping to reach many more vulnerable children. I was encouraged with the success of our last campaign, particularly how parents cooperated with vaccinators despite the COVID environment, and how our vaccinators followed the COVID safety precautions they were trained on." He said "I believe that if we continue to learn and adapt to the current environment, we can continue to fight the polio virus head on." He said that to maintain such momentum in polio eradication, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has planned additional sub-national campaigns in September of this year, followed by back-to-back national vaccination campaigns across the country between October, November and December.

Dr. Rana Safdar expressed the hope that parents will continue to realize the importance of vaccinating their children during this campaign in August and help our nation ultimately end the threat of polio.

He said the vaccinators have been trained ahead of the campaign to undertake prevention measures, including keeping a safe distance from children and families while administering drops and ensuring that parents themselves hold their children.

He said the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has provided vaccinators with face masks and hand sanitizers for additional protection.