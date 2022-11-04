UrduPoint.com

Sub-national Polio Immunization Campaign Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Sub-national polio immunization campaign concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A five-day sub-national anti-polio vaccination campaign concluded on Friday during which polio drops were administered to children under the age of five years.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, during the campaign, over 25 million children under five years of age were vaccinated in 83 districts of Pakistan, including southern Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) where the current outbreak was reported.

He said that out of total 83 districts, the children were vaccinated in 21 districts of Sindh, 14 districts of Punjab, 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 districts of Balochistan and two areas of Islamabad.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of front line workers and security organizations during the drive.

He said that recent polio cases have made Pakistan more determined to fight the virus till its complete elimination.

Qadir Patel said, Pakistan's Polio Programme continues to work hard to reach zero polio cases, and the recent cases in Pakistan have made us more determined to fight this virus till the end.

He said that Wild Polio Virus Type-1 (WPV1) was detected in environmental samples collected from 11 districts of the country including Bannu, Peshawar, Swat, Nowshera, South Waziristan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and Landhi in Karachi.

He said that the next polio immunization drive would be launched from November 21 at national level. The government is making sincere efforts in controlling the disease with the support of its frontline polio workers, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Swat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Nowshera Landhi November From Government Million

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

1 hour ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.