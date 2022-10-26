UrduPoint.com

Sub-national Polio Immunization Campaign Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Sub-national polio immunization campaign continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A five-day sub-national polio vaccination campaign continued on Wednesday to administer polio drops to children under the age of five years.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, during the campaign, over 25 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated in 83 districts of Pakistan, including southern Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) where the current outbreak was reported.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that recent polio cases have made Pakistan more determined to fight the virus till its complete elimination.

Qadir Patel said, "Pakistan's Polio Programme continues to work hard to reach zero polio cases, and the recent cases in Pakistan have made us more determined to fight this virus till the end.

Since the first case appeared, the health ministry and the polio programme have been working very closely together to meet the needs of the hour and effectively interrupt poliovirus transmission.

" Country head, World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala said, "The continued presence of any circulating poliovirus in any country of the region has catastrophic consequences for children who are paralyzed and poses a threat to national, regional, and global health." He said, "For our region to be free of polio, we have to get ahead of the virus and strengthen immunity levels in all at-risk children across the country, particularly those who are inaccessible or persistently missed by routine immunization and polio vaccination campaigns."He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan's polio workers in ensuring the vaccination of every child under five years of age against polio. He added Pakistan has done a tremendous job in controlling the disease due to the dedication of its frontline polio workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Immunity Job All Million

Recent Stories

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

26 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

52 minutes ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

58 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

1 hour ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

1 hour ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.