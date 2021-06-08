Sub-national polio immunization drive continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A sub-national polio immunization drive continued on Tuesday to vaccinate over 33 million children under the age of five across the country.

National Coordinator Polio Program, Dr Shehzad Baig said that the campaign was carried out in 124 districts and approximately 223,000 frontline workers were participating in the campaign.

He said that the campaign was started in 33 districts of Balochistan, 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 districts of Punjab, and 30 districts of Sindh. Two districts of AJK and Federal capital Islamabad are also included, he added.

He said that frontline workers were visiting door to door to vaccinate children below five years of age. The frontline workers will be following COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as during pandemic they ran successful campaigns, he added.

He said that the frontline workers will adhere to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, including wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining a safe distance during the vaccination.

Dr Shehzad Baig said, "Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children. This is key to reducing the immunity gap and protecting our children against polio and other diseases." He said that the government was committed to reaching the goal of a polio-free Pakistan, which requires the full support of the nation, especially from communities and the parents and caregivers of children under the age of five years.

He said, "With our highly committed frontline workers, and the cooperation of parents and caregivers, the program aims to restrict the geographic scope of poliovirus circulation to the high-risk areas only and get closer to the goal of eradication in 2021." He said that the program will continue to sustain high levels of leadership support across the political and society segments, and will further strengthen program implementation structures, engage better with priority communities, reinforce essential immunization and deliver integrated services to underserved communities.

He said that parents should play their role to make this campaign successful and added that parents should get vaccinated their children to protect them from lifetime paralysis as the community role was important to vaccinate children for their healthy future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Polio Program was working in partnership with various segments of Pakistani society, including communities, local influencers, pediatric and medical associations, media, social activists, religious leaders, sports associations, and many others. They are all supportive of vaccination and the goal of reaching a polio-free Pakistan.