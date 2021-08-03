UrduPoint.com

Sub-national Polio Immunization Drive Continues

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sub-national polio immunization drive continues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The sub-national immunization campaign continued on Tuesday to reach more than 23.6 million children in 68 districts of all four provinces and the Federal capital.

According to an official of the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), approximately 179,000 frontline polio workers visiting house to house, observing strict standard operating procedures for COVID-19, to ensure children protection from the crippling polio virus.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said,"Pakistan has made significant progress over the past months and with the declining polio cases it is important to continue with full force." He said," We need to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated during each campaign to build up their immunity. I urge all parents to welcome the polio teams and accept the polio drops." "The current gains of the programme are fragile and can easily be reversed, especially during high transmission season when the virus is especially active.

This is the most critical time for the program," said Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

He urged the frontline workers and all stakeholders to continue their hard work. "Immunization is a right of every child, and it is the safest way to ensure good health of children. Parents and caregivers should play their role to ensure vaccination during the campaign," said Dr. Shahzad.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the visiting frontline workers.

He added the declining trend of reported polio cases and negative environmental samples indicate a positive epidemiological outlook for polio eradication in Pakistan as of 29 July, there has only been one case of wild polio reported this year, compared with 66 at the same time last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio Immunity Progress Same July All From Million

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

36 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

25 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

25 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.