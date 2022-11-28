UrduPoint.com

Sub-national Polio Vaccination Drive Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Sub-national polio vaccination drive starts

The third Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the current year 2022 was launched on Monday to vaccinate 13.5 million children under-five years of old children in 36 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The third Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the current year 2022 was launched on Monday to vaccinate 13.5 million children under-five years of old children in 36 districts.

The campaign started today across the country involving nine districts of Punjab, eight districts of Sindh, six districts of Balochistan, and Islamabad. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will be launched on December 5, targeting nine high-risk districts of the region.

Over 100,000 trained and dedicated "Sehat Muhafiz" have been engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said that If we can eliminate the poliovirus from southern KP, we will succeed in eliminating polio from Pakistan altogether. He added that we are actually quite close to the finish line, and we are determined to get there as soon as possible.

"Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio, with virus circulation reduced to only one small part of the country", he said. Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre emphasized that the anti-polio campaign required collective action at all levels to eradicate the poliovirus from the country completely.

He said that our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of eligible children.

"High-risk districts are our top priority, and we are keen to eliminate the poliovirus from the challenging areas while protecting the rest of the region as well," he added.

"I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during all vaccination drives. It is important to realize that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings, and no child is safe until all children are truly vaccinated," Dr. Shahzad Baig said.

Moreover, The National Emergency Operation Centre issued the "Sehat Tahhafuz" Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 to assist the parents and caregivers in reporting missed children.

They added that repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity December All From Top WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Protection of lives, properties of people top prio ..

Protection of lives, properties of people top priority: SSP Khairpur

18 minutes ago
 Encroachments damages beauty of environment, says ..

Encroachments damages beauty of environment, says Administrator

18 minutes ago
 KMC to welcome academic, literary activities: Admi ..

KMC to welcome academic, literary activities: Administrator Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Turkey May Appoint Ambassador to Egypt in Coming M ..

Turkey May Appoint Ambassador to Egypt in Coming Months - Foreign Minister

19 minutes ago
 80% teacher in Balochsitan found absent from duty: ..

80% teacher in Balochsitan found absent from duty: Minister

19 minutes ago
 Self-sufficiency in wheat increases country's pres ..

Self-sufficiency in wheat increases country's prestige

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.