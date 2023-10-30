Open Menu

Sub-national Polio Vaccination Drive Starts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 10:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The sub-national polio immunization drive started on Monday in 25 districts which will be conducted from October 30 to November 5 in selected districts.

During the Polio Campaign, children will be vaccinated in these 25 districts.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said, "We have organized many polio campaigns this year. In November, in the areas where the virus is present, the children will be vaccinated through polio campaign."

He said parents must give polio drops to children in every campaign.

He said that 43 positive environmental samples have been reported in Pakistan which is very worrying.

He added Pakistan has the world's most sensitive polio surveillance system as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrates that the system is working efficiently.

Dr Nadeem Jan said the presence of viruses in the environment was a threat to every child. Polio was incurable and only vaccine provides lifelong protection to children, he added.

