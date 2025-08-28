Open Menu

Sub-national Polio Vaccination Drive To Start From Sep 1

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme will launch a sub-national week-long vaccination campaign to protect 28 million children across 99 high-risk districts.

According to official sources, during the campaign from September 1-7, anti-polio drops will be administered to children under five years of age to protect them from lifelong paralysis.

They said that with the dedication and determination of over 240,000 frontline health workers, teams will go door-to-door to ensure that no child is missed across Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.

They said this campaign comes at a critical time as widespread flooding across parts of Pakistan has increased the risk of polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases spreading to previously unaffected areas.

They added floodwaters and the close proximity of displaced populations have heightened the likelihood of virus transmission, making it even more urgent to vaccinate every child under five.

They said, "Every child must receive two drops of the polio vaccine during every campaign, alongside their routine childhood vaccinations, to stop the virus from spreading further."

