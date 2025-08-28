Sub-national Polio Vaccination Drive To Start From Sep 1
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM
The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme will launch a sub-national week-long vaccination campaign to protect 28 million children across 99 high-risk districts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme will launch a sub-national week-long vaccination campaign to protect 28 million children across 99 high-risk districts.
According to official sources, during the campaign from September 1-7, anti-polio drops will be administered to children under five years of age to protect them from lifelong paralysis.
They said that with the dedication and determination of over 240,000 frontline health workers, teams will go door-to-door to ensure that no child is missed across Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.
They said this campaign comes at a critical time as widespread flooding across parts of Pakistan has increased the risk of polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases spreading to previously unaffected areas.
They added floodwaters and the close proximity of displaced populations have heightened the likelihood of virus transmission, making it even more urgent to vaccinate every child under five.
They said, "Every child must receive two drops of the polio vaccine during every campaign, alongside their routine childhood vaccinations, to stop the virus from spreading further."
Recent Stories
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone
Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 1
Ducky Bhai’s remand extended
DIG Tariq assures swift action on citizens’ complaints at open court
Dr. Anila Kamal appointed VC of Women University Bagh
Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams
RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews facilities, medicine stock
Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as reservoir hits critical level
CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors
PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan
Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive6 minutes ago
-
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone2 minutes ago
-
Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 12 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai’s remand extended2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq assures swift action on citizens’ complaints at open court2 minutes ago
-
Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams2 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews facilities, medicine stock2 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as reservoir hits critical level2 minutes ago
-
Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH6 minutes ago
-
Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle monsoon rain and flood emergencies6 minutes ago
-
Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,0006 minutes ago
-
Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom9 minutes ago