Sub-Registrar Property Registration booked in FIR for manhandling a lawyer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Sub-Registrar Property Registration of Qasimabad taluka Ashfaq Shah has been booked in a FIR for allegedly manhandling a lawyer during his visit to the property registration office on May 10th.

The FIR has been registered at Qasimabad police station on the complaint of advocate Ghulam Sarwar Tunio.

Tunio maintained that when he visited the office of Shah for property registration, he was asked to pay a bribe but he refused and argued that the registration should be done as per the government rules.

He alleged that Shah and his men allegedly abused and beat him besides pointing a gun over him.

On the lawyer's complaint the FIR has been lodged under sections 506/2, 504 and 109 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which pertain to criminal intimidation, intentional insult and abatement in crime, punishable with a maximum of seven years.