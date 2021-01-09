UrduPoint.com
Sub-standard, Expire Pesticides Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Pest Warning department recovered sub-standard and expire pesticides during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

A team led by Assistant Director Pest Warning Malik Akram-Ul-Haq conducted raids at various locations and recovered an ample quantity of sub-standard and expire pesticides.

During a raid at Chaudhry Egro Services situated at Chack No 12-AH, pesticides of fake labels were also recovered.

Legal action has been started against the owner.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Pest Warning Akram-Ul-Haq said that dealers involved in selling sub-standard pesticides would be treated with iron hands. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

