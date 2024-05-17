Sub-standard flour not to be tolerated: Bilal Yasin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Friday that samples of flour had been

collected from 561 places across the province to check its quality.

According to official sources, the Punjab Food department was carrying out

crackdown against substandard flour to ensure provision of quality

flour to people.

He said that a fine of Rs 785,000 had been imposed on those selling sub-standard

flour whereas on poor quality flour, warning notices had been issued to 121 persons

in various districts.

Bilal Yasin said that action had been taken on presence of more than required

amount of moisture in flour, poor ingredients and less quantity of gluten.

He directed the authorities to register cases against those who were selling

sub-standard flour.

He said that flour checking and its samples had been collected from Lahore division, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi division, Gujrat, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur division, DG Khan and Sahiwal.

He said that it was a top priority of the Punjab government to ensure provision of quality and inexpensive flour to people and zero tolerance policy was being implemented against those selling sub-standard flour.