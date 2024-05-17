Sub-standard Flour Not To Be Tolerated: Bilal Yasin
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Friday that samples of flour had been
collected from 561 places across the province to check its quality.
According to official sources, the Punjab Food department was carrying out
crackdown against substandard flour to ensure provision of quality
flour to people.
He said that a fine of Rs 785,000 had been imposed on those selling sub-standard
flour whereas on poor quality flour, warning notices had been issued to 121 persons
in various districts.
Bilal Yasin said that action had been taken on presence of more than required
amount of moisture in flour, poor ingredients and less quantity of gluten.
He directed the authorities to register cases against those who were selling
sub-standard flour.
He said that flour checking and its samples had been collected from Lahore division, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi division, Gujrat, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur division, DG Khan and Sahiwal.
He said that it was a top priority of the Punjab government to ensure provision of quality and inexpensive flour to people and zero tolerance policy was being implemented against those selling sub-standard flour.
