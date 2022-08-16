Sub-standard spices recovered, factory sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) recovered an ample quantity of sub-standard spices and sealed the factory during a special crackdown launched on Tuesday.

Food safety team of PFA raided an illegal factory situated at Village 461/EB to check the quality of species being manufactured in the factory.

The team found substandard quality of spices at the factory and recovered 1100 kg spices. The sub-standard spices were being packed by using the name of a famous brand to sell at local markets.

The PFA team sealed the factory and got registered FIR against the owner of the factory with the concerned police station.

In a statement issued here, the DG PFA Shoaib Jadoon said that all possible efforts were being utilized to ensure availability of good quality products to masses. He said that strict action was being taken against adulterators adding that the crackdown would continue against the adulterators.