Sub-standard Water System Deepens Water Crisis In Karachi: Water Expert

Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

Water Expert and former Regional Director of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Karachi, Abdul Salam Arain has said that the Karachiites were facing shortage of water because of the sub-standard water system in the metropolis

He said that water system and sewerage system of the city have become ruin and these could not be improved without the allocation of heavy amount for the purpose.

Talking to APP, on the water management, he said that rapid population growth and illegal connections in the metropolis were other two main causes of the water mismanagement.

Abdul Salam said that water pipelines laid in the city were damaged and owing to the reason sewerage water enters in those and that also became cause of diseases for the citizens.

He stressed the need for a World Bank (WB) project to establish proper and stable system of water supply to the citizens. Adding that it would also solve the issue of water shortage and would provide relief to the people of the city.

Speaking regarding the quality of water, he said that water supplied through pipelines to the houses in the city was not much healthy but it was better than the bottled water. Abdul Salam claimed that water supply water has at least 100 percent more minerals compared to the bottled water.

