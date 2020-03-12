UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sub-standard Water System Deepens Water Crisis In Karachi: Water Expert

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:52 PM

Sub-standard water system deepens water crisis in Karachi: Water Expert

Water Expert and former Regional Director of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Karachi, Abdul Salam Arain has said that the Karachiites are facing shortage of water because of the sub-standard water system in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Water Expert and former Regional Director of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Karachi, Abdul Salam Arain has said that the Karachiites are facing shortage of water because of the sub-standard water system in the metropolis.

He said that water system and sewerage system of the city have become ruin and these could not be improved without the allocation of heavy amount for the purpose.

Sharing his experience with APP on the water management, he said that rapid population growth and illegal connections in the metropolis are other two main causes of the water mismanagement.

Abdul Salam said that water pipelines laid in the city are damaged and owing to the reason sewerage water enters in those and that also became cause of diseases for the citizens.

He stressed the need for a World Bank (WB) project to establish proper and stable system of water supply to the citizens. Adding that it would also solve the issue of water shortage and would provide relief to the people of the city.

Speaking regarding the quality of water, he said that water supplied through pipelines to the houses in the city is not much healthy because it is not treated properly but it is better than the bottled water. Abdul Salam claimed that water supply water has at least 100 percent more minerals compared to the bottled water.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shortage World Bank Water

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

26 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

1 hour ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

13 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.