"Subh e Azadi" poetry gathering in Mirpurkhas to celebrates independence

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas on Friday organized a "Subh e Azadi" Urdu-Sindhi poetry gathering at a private school, as part of the "Battle for Truth – Independence Celebrations."

The event was attended by prominent poets, dignitaries, and educationists, who came together to celebrate the spirit of independence. Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori was the chief guest, while renowned senior poet Muhammad Hussain (Maher Ajmeri) presided over the session.

In his address, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori highlighted the vital role of poets in the freedom struggle of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of poetry in inspiring patriotism and national pride. The gathering featured a recitation of urdu and Sindhi poetry, showcasing the rich literary heritage of the region. The event was well-received by the audience, who appreciated the poets' performances.

At the end of the ceremony, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori and Deputy Mayor Sumaira Baloch distributed shields among the participating poets, recognizing their contributions to the literary world.

APP/hms/378

