Subh-e-Nao school to educate working children: DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the Subh-e-Nao school initiative aimed to provide educational opportunities to children engaged in various workshops.

The school operates from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM, ensuring that working children could receive formal education alongside their vocational training. During her visit to the Subh-e-Nao School at Government Higher Secondary School Lodhran, Dr. Lubna Nazir reviewed the attendance and academic progress of students. Accompanied by CEO Education Israr-ul-Haq, Principal Malik Muhammad Iqbal Lang, Rao Muhammad Zahid Madni, and Mirza Muhammad Rasheed, she engaged with students and assessed their learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lubna Nazir encouraged students to dedicate themselves to their studies. She reiterated that the purpose of the initiative was to educate children working in hotels, shops, fields, and workshops.

"The Punjab School Education Department was committed to making quality education accessible to all," she stated. "Every child, including those engaged in labor, deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to society. Education, alongside vocational skills, could empower them to secure a brighter future."