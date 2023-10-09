Open Menu

Subh-e-Nau Schools Offering Top-tier Education To Underprivileged Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Subh-e-Nau Schools offering top-tier education to underprivileged kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Additional Secretary school Education Department South Punjab, Khawaja Mazharul Haq lauded the transformative impact of 'Subh-e- Nau School' in delivering top-tier education to working children.

Accompanied by the CEO of Education Rajanpur and other esteemed district officers from the Education Department, Khawaja Mazharul Haq witnessed the remarkable strides made by 'Subh-e- Nau School' in empowering underprivileged youth with quality education. The visit to the pioneering institution marked a significant moment for education in the region.

Speaking about the initiative, the Additional Secretary emphasized how the establishment of 'Subh-e-Nau School' is poised to eradicate the longstanding educational disparities in the region.

Khawaja Mazhar also took time to engage with the students, motivating them to pursue their studies diligently and become a source of pride for their parents and the nation.

During his visit to Rajanpur, Khawaja Mazharul Haq conducted comprehensive school-based assessments, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring a robust educational system. He meticulously reviewed the processes and reaffirmed the dedication to providing a brighter future for the children of South Punjab.

'Subh-e-Nau School' emerged as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more equitable and educated society. This initiative signifies a significant step towards realizing the dream of quality education for all, transcending boundaries and empowering the youth to shape a better tomorrow, said teachers while giving their feedback on this occasion.

APP/atf

