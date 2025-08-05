Open Menu

Subhani Urges Implementation Of UNSC Resolutions For Right To Self-determination In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on Tuesday urged the United Nations and the global community to honour their commitments by granting the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) their long-denied right to self-determination, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a message marking Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day), he described August 5 as a "dark chapter" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, condemning India's actions in the disputed territory as illegal, unconstitutional and oppressive.

Subhani said the day symbolised the systematic suppression and violation of Kashmiri rights by the India.

“On August 5, 2019, India unilaterally abrogated the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, violating not only the United Nations Security Council resolutions but also its own constitution and commitments to the Kashmiri people,” the minister said.

Calling India’s actions an affront to democratic values, Subhani criticized the country’s track record on human rights in the region.

“A nation that considers itself the world’s largest democracy is today leading in human rights violations, demographic engineering and the silencing of Kashmiris.”

He stressed that the political, economic, cultural and human rights of the Kashmiri people have been "brutally trampled" since the 2019 decision, adding that the people of Kashmir have endured decades of oppression.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause, Subhani said the struggle of IIOJK people for right to self-determination was both legitimate and internationally recognized.

Pakistan, he said, would continue to stand firmly and raise the voice of Kashmiris at every international forum with its clear and principled stance that Jammu and Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan.

“The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain. The dark night of tyranny will end, and the dawn of freedom will rise,” he remarked.

