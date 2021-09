LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Noor Subhani has won the Walton Cantonment board (WCB) election in Ward No. 5 by securing 1850 votes.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Javaid Zameer Ahmed was the runner up by securing 1838 votes.