Subia Karan congratulates Balochistan cabinet for presenting ideal budget

Balochistan Awami Party Women's Wing leader and former provincial minister Subia Karan Kabzai Saturday congratulated Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on presenting an ideal provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party Women's Wing leader and former provincial minister Subia Karan Kabzai Saturday congratulated Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on presenting an ideal provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

In a statement, she said a huge amount had been allocated for safe drinking water, law and order and other sectors.

"The opposition not only trampled on the historical and glorious traditions of the province during the protest on the occasion of the budget session but also dismantled the democratic traditions," she noted.

Subia Karan Kabzai said the coalition government of Balochistan Awami Party under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has taken up the task of development and prosperity of the province next financial year.

She explained in the budget of 2021-22, Rs. 346 billion has been earmarked for development programs which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the province and help in providing education, health, clean drinking water and other basic amenities to the people.

She said that the proposal during the budget meeting violated the positive traditions of the province in the protest by opposition leaders who had tried to attack the provincial ministers and members of the assembly including the Chief Minister, which was condemnable act.