Subia Kiran Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Forces In Sibi

Published March 10, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack on security forces in Sibi area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack on security forces in Sibi area.

In a statement, she paid tribute to the martyred personnel and said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste and Insha Allah, nefarious design of anti-peace elements would soon be wiped out from the country for wider interest of durable peace.

She said that terrorist elements have targeted security forces personnel serving for the protection of lives and property of the people saying that they wanted to create instability in the country which would get nothing but failure.

Subia Kiran Kabzai said that the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and protection of lives and property of the people who are our national heroes.

She said that the entire nation stood the Pakistan Army and security forces for the eradication of terrorism from the country.

