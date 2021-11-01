UrduPoint.com

'Subject Of Climate Change Must Be Taught In Educational Institutes', Says EPD Spokesperson

'Subject of climate change must be taught in educational institutes', says EPD spokesperson

All stakeholders should play their role in creating awareness and introduce the subject of climate change in educational institutions make youth aware about the dangerous effects of pollution, said Environment Protection Department spokesperson Sajid Bashir here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :All stakeholders should play their role in creating awareness and introduce the subject of climate change in educational institutions make youth aware about the dangerous effects of pollution, said Environment Protection Department spokesperson Sajid Bashir here on Monday.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Punjab government was taking strict measures to combat the issue of fog related pollution in winters and industrialists should become the part of this effort and play their role in controlling pollution.

He said that there was dire need for a collective efforts to devise some proper environmental education packages for schools to equip our future generations with the knowledge to preserve their environment.

He said environmental education must be a part of the syllabus of our educational institutions, adding, it is the duty of media to take concrete efforts in highlighting the importance of safe environment and sensitize the people on clean and green enthronement of the country.

Spoksperson further explained that Punjab government had imposed curbs, including a ban on burning crops and barring vehicles from the road that emit visible smoke and pollutants, in its attempt to improve the worsening Air Quality Index of the province.

He said Punjab government has also shut down all brick kilns which were not adopting prescribed technology causing intense air-pollution owing to obsolete emission design.

He said government have been imposing strict fines and sealing those industries that have been causing pollution in the province.

