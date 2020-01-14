Subjudice matters not to be discussed: Ali Mhuammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mhuammad Khan Tuesday said subjudice cases should not be discussed at inappropriate forums

Talking to a private news channel, he said everyone had the right to hold press conference but avoid to take oaths on the Holy Book during the press talk.

Replying to a question, he said there would be some thing happened then National Accountability Bureau was proceeding or prosecuting the case.