UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Subjudice Matters Not To Be Discussed: Ali Mhuammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

Subjudice matters not to be discussed: Ali Mhuammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mhuammad Khan Tuesday said subjudice cases should not be discussed at inappropriate forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mhuammad Khan Tuesday said subjudice cases should not be discussed at inappropriate forums.

Talking to a private news channel, he said everyone had the right to hold press conference but avoid to take oaths on the Holy Book during the press talk.

Replying to a question, he said there would be some thing happened then National Accountability Bureau was proceeding or prosecuting the case.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

1 second ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Lord Mayor of the ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of French Co ..

30 minutes ago

Year 2020 will bring prosperity for nation: Riaz F ..

2 minutes ago

Rations dispatched for 500 families of affected ar ..

2 minutes ago

Naan to be sold at Rs 10 in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.