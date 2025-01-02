Submarine Cable Fault May Impact Internet Services In Pakistan: PTA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic).
According to a news release, this may impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan.
The concerned teams are working to fix the fault. PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep updating telecom users accordingly.
Recent Stories
FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 20256 minutes ago
-
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui6 minutes ago
-
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation2 seconds ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider4 seconds ago
-
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy5 seconds ago
-
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy7 seconds ago
-
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population Welfare Department Ba ..8 seconds ago
-
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing21 seconds ago
-
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA23 seconds ago
-
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather24 seconds ago
-
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation27 seconds ago
-
Thallium Stress Scan equipment at PIC to be made functional soon11 seconds ago