Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic).

According to a news release, this may impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan.

The concerned teams are working to fix the fault. PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep updating telecom users accordingly.