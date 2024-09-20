Submission of forms in 2nd phase admission set Oct 15: AIOU Sukkur Regional Director

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Region, Sayed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi has informed that the AIOU has set October 15 as the last date for the 2nd phase admissions of Autumn semester 2024.

The programmes offered in this phase include Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.

Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses, he said.

He advised the students that they can visit the AIOU Sukkur regional office near Arore University Sukkur.

The deadline for submitting admission forms is 15th October, he added.

Musvi further said that the detailed information about all the programs offered is also available on the university website.

For further information about admissions, students can contact the AIOU Sukkur regional office.