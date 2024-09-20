Submission Of Forms In 2nd Phase Admission Set Oct 15: AIOU Sukkur Regional Director
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Region, Sayed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi has informed that the AIOU has set October 15 as the last date for the 2nd phase admissions of Autumn semester 2024.
The programmes offered in this phase include Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.
Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses, he said.
He advised the students that they can visit the AIOU Sukkur regional office near Arore University Sukkur.
The deadline for submitting admission forms is 15th October, he added.
Musvi further said that the detailed information about all the programs offered is also available on the university website.
For further information about admissions, students can contact the AIOU Sukkur regional office.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ordinance on Practice and Procedures Act to further improve transparency in judicial proceedings: Ta ..5 seconds ago
-
Social media addiction affecting regional music, hujra culture in KP18 seconds ago
-
DC reviews progress on CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program10 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker condemns India's "Farcical" elections in IIOJ&K20 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
BERC UET Peshawar concludes energy conservation training20 minutes ago
-
CS held meeting with DCs, ADCs ACs, urges enhance public service30 minutes ago
-
WSSC DIKhan makes extensive cleanliness arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi40 minutes ago
-
CM to inaugurate development projects next month40 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk in Multan40 minutes ago
-
Series win over Pakistan to boost confidence: Dercksen40 minutes ago
-
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri calls on Deputy Chairman Senate50 minutes ago