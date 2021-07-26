UrduPoint.com
Submission Of Nomination Papers For Cantonment Boards' Election Starts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Submission of nomination papers for cantonment boards' election starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Submission of nomination papers for the general seats of cantonment boards' election in the country was started on Monday.

According to a press release of Provincial Election Commission, nomination papers could be submitted till July 29 while polling would be held on September 12.

Chief Executive Officers of 11 Cantonment Boards have been appointed as Returning Officers by Election Commission of Pakistan for smooth conduct of elections. Two days training of these officers have already been completed.

According to election schedule, nomination papers could be submitted from July 26-29 and Names of candidates would be published on July 30 while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held from July 31 to August 3.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed from August 4-7 and would be disposed by August 10 while names of candidates whose papers were found correct, would be published by August 11. Candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by August 12.

Final list of candidates would be issued on August 13 and election symbols would be allotted. Polling would be held on September 12. The Returning Officers would announce final results on September 17.

