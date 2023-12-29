Submission of nomination papers for General Election continue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) In connection with the general elections, the registration of the documents of the candidates continues here on Friday.

According to the Provincial Election Commission spokesperson, so far, 89 papers have been completed on the specific vacancies of women in the Provincial Assembly.

Scrutiny of 36 candidates for women seats in the National Assembly, while 22 candidates for minority seats in the Provincial Assembly has been completed, said Election Commission spokesperson.

So far, the process of scanning the documents of 147 people has been completed, said Election Commission Spokesman.

Scrutiny of documents of candidates will continue till December 30, Election Commission Spokesman said.

