Open Menu

Submission Of Nomination Papers For General Election Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Submission of nomination papers for General Election continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) In connection with the general elections, the registration of the documents of the candidates continues here on Friday.

According to the Provincial Election Commission spokesperson, so far, 89 papers have been completed on the specific vacancies of women in the Provincial Assembly.

Scrutiny of 36 candidates for women seats in the National Assembly, while 22 candidates for minority seats in the Provincial Assembly has been completed, said Election Commission spokesperson.

So far, the process of scanning the documents of 147 people has been completed, said Election Commission Spokesman.

Scrutiny of documents of candidates will continue till December 30, Election Commission Spokesman said.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

National Assembly Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly December Women

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

17 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

17 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

17 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

18 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

18 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

18 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

18 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan