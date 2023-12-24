Open Menu

Submission Of Nomination Papers In KP Continued

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Submission of nomination papers continues Sunday as well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the general elections.

Candidates are submitting papers for 13 provincial and five national assembly seats, with more than 250 papers received for five National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Election Commission said here.

He said 58 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submitted papers for five seats in the National Assembly, and more than 700 papers will be received for thirteen seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official of the Provincial Election Commission also confirmed that more than 170 papers have been collected so far for the seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 70 candidates have submitted their papers for the seats reserved for women in the National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 229 candidates have submitted their papers for reserved seats for women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Election Commission said.

