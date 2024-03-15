Submission of papers for Senate election begins

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The process of submission of nomination papers for Senate elections has started from today (March 15) which will continue till March 16.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the Senate elections, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh/Returning Officer for Senate Elections Sharifullah is receiving nomination papers from candidates.

The list of candidates will be published on March 17, after which the scrutiny of papers will be done on March 19.

The appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed on March 21 and the tribunal will decide on them on March 25.

The polling will be held in the Sindh Assembly on April 2 from 9 am to 4 pm for the Senate elections.