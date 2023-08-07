‘Submit to writ of state before facing defeat,’: COAS warns terrorists

(@Abdulla99267510)

Army Chief General Asim Munir reaffirms the determination of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addressed the recent surge in terrorism as a futile attempt by terrorists to reopen negotiations.

During a meeting with tribal elders and notables from the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he issued a warning, urging the terrorists to submit to the writ of the Pakistani state before facing defeat.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the interactive session occurred during the Chief of Army Staff's visit to Peshawar. Gen Munir stated, "The recent rise in terrorism is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to initiate talks again. However, their only option is to comply with the state of Pakistan's authority, or they will be defeated if they persist on their misguided path."

The Army Chief reaffirmed the determination of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism. He also expressed resolve in eliminating the menace of Narco, which serves as a lifeline for the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) khawaraj.

Gen Munir assured that any "propaganda by inimical forces" against the armed forces would be handled in accordance with the law. He paid tribute to the brave tribesmen, officers, and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars, and police, vowing that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be in vain, and peace would be fully restored in Pakistan.

The Army Chief praised the "supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient" tribal people of Pakistan and commended their unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the fight against terrorism.

During the session, Gen Munir emphasized that Pakistan successfully combats terrorism with the unwavering resolve of the nation, creating a stable and peaceful environment for socio-economic development in the region.

Regarding Afghanistan, he stressed that "terrorism" has no place in Pakistan and expressed concerns over the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorism within Pakistan, which poses a threat to regional peace and stability and deviates from the Doha Peace Agreement by the Taliban government.

The tribal elders assured the Army Chief that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and its ideology would never be accepted by any tribe, and they would continue to support the state in all circumstances.

Gen Munir assured the tribal elders that the Pakistan Army would never abandon them, given their numerous sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. He emphasized the need to focus on developing all tribal areas and nurturing the youth.

The Army Chief highlighted the potential of the merged districts and the ongoing efforts to uplift socio-economic growth under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

General Asim Munir said that the KP is blessed with vast reserves of mines and minerals, as well as beautiful areas for tourism, which would undoubtedly change the destiny of the area for the betterment of the people.

Upon his arrival in Peshawar, the Army Chief was received by the Peshawar Corps Commander. He also laid a floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar, the Headquarters of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – North, and offered Fatiha.