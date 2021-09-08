Submitted reply to show cause notice by ECP, says Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritimes Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that he has submitted the reply to the show cause notice given by Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the minister said, he had full faith that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will discharge its duties to ensure free and fair Cantonment board Election according to its mandate under article 218(3) of constitution.

The minister said, however, he was surprised to receive a show cause notice as he had not been in the constituency since elections were announced.