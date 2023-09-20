Open Menu

Subpar Ketchup Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Subpar ketchup seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during a raid, seized 800 liter substandard ketchup and disposed of it in the Small Estate area here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in small estate areas and seized prohibited ingredients besides 7 blue colour drums.

The sanitary condition in the factory was also pathetic.

Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Dr Qasim Raza said that ketchup manufacturedwith substandard and prohibited ingredients was injurious to human health.

