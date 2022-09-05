Subpar milk discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have recovered 500 liter subpar milk and imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on the owners of seven milk production units in the city.

A team of PFA conducted raids at seven milk production units in various parts of the city and seized 500 liter milk which was prepared by using different chemicals.

Later, the team discarded the milk.

In a statement, PFA Additional Director Umer Farooq said that the people involved inthe business of sub-standard milk would not be tolerated and strict action would be takenagainst them.