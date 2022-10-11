Subsidised electricity tariff welcomed

Former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Zahid Aslam has welcomed the subsidised electricity tariff for five major export sectors, saying that it would help lessen the cost of production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Zahid Aslam has welcomed the subsidised electricity tariff for five major export sectors, saying that it would help lessen the cost of production.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that ill-conceived policies of the previous government damaged the economy. He said now the economy was heading towards revival.

He urged people and business community to benefit from the subsidy provided by the Federal government so that the economy could be rehabilitated.